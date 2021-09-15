Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 98,236 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.02% of Tronox worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 232,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 540,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 99,567 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.