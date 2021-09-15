Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 98,236 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.02% of Tronox worth $34,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

