Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 817,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Cimarex Energy worth $59,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.