Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Zynga worth $54,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zynga by 2.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 350,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zynga by 75.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 18.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,993,883 shares of company stock worth $32,415,001 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.