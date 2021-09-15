Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

