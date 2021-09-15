Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

