Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.