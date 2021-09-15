Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.39% of Ozon worth $47,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of OZON stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.09. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OZON. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.