Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,463 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.70% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $43,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.