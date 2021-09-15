Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.21% of Gatos Silver worth $33,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Gatos Silver news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

