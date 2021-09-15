Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,761 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

