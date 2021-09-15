Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.70% of ProPetro worth $44,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.