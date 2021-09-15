Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Darling Ingredients worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

