Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Lithium Americas worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

