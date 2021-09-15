Van ECK Associates Corp Has $30.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

