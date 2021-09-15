Van ECK Associates Corp Has $32.26 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of Elanco Animal Health worth $32,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

