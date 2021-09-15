Van ECK Associates Corp Has $35.52 Million Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,568 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.48% of Orla Mining worth $35,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

ORLA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $927.12 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.