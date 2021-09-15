Van ECK Associates Corp Has $39.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on V. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $229.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.