Van ECK Associates Corp Has $39.70 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,868.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,761.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,467.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,489 shares of company stock worth $325,800,236. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.