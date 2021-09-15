Van ECK Associates Corp Has $43.15 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Annaly Capital Management worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

