Van ECK Associates Corp Has $43.30 Million Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.01% of U.S. Silica worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $633.91 million, a PE ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

