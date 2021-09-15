Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47.38 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $135,801,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.