Van ECK Associates Corp Has $49.76 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.87% of FS KKR Capital worth $49,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 402,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

