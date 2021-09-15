Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $45,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

