Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of Ozon worth $47,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ozon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ozon by 8.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ozon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.