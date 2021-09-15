Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,143,210 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $44,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

EQNR stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

