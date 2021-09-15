Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,291,015 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,015 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.68% of Owl Rock Capital worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,368,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

