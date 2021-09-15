Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 321,251 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.12% of DMC Global worth $32,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BOOM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a PE ratio of 285.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

