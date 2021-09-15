Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

