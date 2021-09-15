Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 42,978 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.