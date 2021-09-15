Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.20% of Dril-Quip worth $50,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 81.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $880.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

