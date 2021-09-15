Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $26,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

