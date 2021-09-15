Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $433.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

