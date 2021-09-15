Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.70% of RPC worth $39,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $901.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.13.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,698. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.