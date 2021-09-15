Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,868.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,761.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,467.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.