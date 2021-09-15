Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 100,866 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of Annaly Capital Management worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.