Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,523 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.27% of Devon Energy worth $52,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 296.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 154,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $1,175,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $1,691,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 97.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 674,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 332,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

