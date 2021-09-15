Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 30,120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

