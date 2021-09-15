Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,791 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,463 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.70% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $43,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

NYSE:LPX opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

