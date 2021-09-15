Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 68,988 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.96. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.