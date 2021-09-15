Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 820 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

