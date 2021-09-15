Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.74% of Chart Industries worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.29.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

