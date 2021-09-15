Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Novavax worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Novavax by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,877,890. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

