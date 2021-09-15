Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $744.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $695.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

