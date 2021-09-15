Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $41,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 493,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 149,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $207.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

