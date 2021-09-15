Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,139 shares of company stock valued at $559,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

