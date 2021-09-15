VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading 0.5% Higher

VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.20 and last traded at $179.83. 9,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 31,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.97.

