VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,642. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03.

