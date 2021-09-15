VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,390,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 9,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,642. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03.

