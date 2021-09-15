Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.40. 83,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

